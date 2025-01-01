Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Saquon Barkley headshot

Saquon Barkley News: In line to be rested Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters Wednesday that the Eagles plan to rest Barkley and other starters Sunday against the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

As Week 18 action approaches, Barkley needs 101 rushing yards to break Eric Dickerson's NFL record of 2,105 yards, set in 1984, per ESPN.com. However, with the 13-3 Eagles locked into the NFC's No. 2 seed, the team plans to err on the side of caution with Barkley, among other key starters this weekend. Kenneth Gainwell and Will Shipley (concussion) -- if available -- are next in line in Philadelphia's backfield, with Tyrion Davis-Price representing a potential practice squad elevation.

Saquon Barkley
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now