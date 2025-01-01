Saquon Barkley News: In line to be rested Sunday

Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters Wednesday that the Eagles plan to rest Barkley and other starters Sunday against the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

As Week 18 action approaches, Barkley needs 101 rushing yards to break Eric Dickerson's NFL record of 2,105 yards, set in 1984, per ESPN.com. However, with the 13-3 Eagles locked into the NFC's No. 2 seed, the team plans to err on the side of caution with Barkley, among other key starters this weekend. Kenneth Gainwell and Will Shipley (concussion) -- if available -- are next in line in Philadelphia's backfield, with Tyrion Davis-Price representing a potential practice squad elevation.