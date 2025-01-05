Saquon Barkley News: Inactive for Week 18

Barkley (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

As was expected after the Eagles listed him doubtful heading into the weekend, Barkley will rest up in the regular-season finale while the Eagles are locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. Barkley will finish the regular season with 2,005 rushing yards -- the eighth-most in NFL history -- to go with 33 catches for 278 yards and 15 total touchdowns.