Saquon Barkley News: Massive output in Sunday's win

Barkley carried the ball 26 times for 205 yards and two touchdowns while catching all four of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 28-22 divisional-round win over the Rams.

Most of his yardage came on two long touchdowns, a 62-yard dash late in the first quarter and a 78-yard score that put the game away in the fourth. Between the regular season and the playoffs, Barkley has 2,329 rushing yards through 18 appearances, leaving him 147 short of Terrell Davis' all-time NFL record. As the focal point of the Philly offense, Barkley will take aim at that mark, while trying to help his team reach the Super Bowl, next Sunday against the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.