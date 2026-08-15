Saquon Barkley News: Not suited up Saturday
Barkley isn't in uniform for Saturday's preseason game at Baltimore, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.
WRs DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Makai Lemon (hamstring) and Johnny Wilson also aren't dressed for the preseason opener, but it appears that most of the rest of the Eagles' skill-position talents may be available Saturday. When it comes to the backfield, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley, Carson Steele and Ja'Quinden Jackson currently are the healthy options. Barkley is coming off a subpar (for him) 2025 campaign in which he churned out 1,413 yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns on 317 touches in 16 regular-season games.
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