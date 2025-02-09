Saquon Barkley News: Workhorse role in SB win

Barkley rushed 25 times for 57 yards and brought in six of seven targets for 40 yards in the Eagles' 40-22 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

Playing in his first Super Bowl on his 28th birthday, Barkley filled his usual workhorse role and finished with unremarkable numbers on the ground. However, the prized offseason acquisition grinded out some tough yards throughout the night to help keep the clock running, and he was a key outlet receiver for Jalen Hurts on multiple occasions while posting a team-high number of receptions that also served as his most yet in an Eagles uniform. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year also broke Terrell Davis' 26-year-old record for most combined rushing yards in a regular season and postseason, edging the former Bronco's mark of 2,476 yards by finishing with 2,490. Barkley also became the ninth player to rush for 2,000 yards in the regular season during his first campaign with Philadelphia, and despite his relatively nondescript night Sunday, there's no disputing his addition was key to the second Super Bowl win in franchise history.