Sauce Gardner Injury: Could play Sunday

Gardner (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

After exiting the Jets' Week 16 loss to the Rams with a hamstring injury, Gardner logged three consecutive DNPs during the team's week of practice. However, it still appears he has a chance to play in Sunday's divisional matchup. Gardner, a two-time All-Pro, would be a significant loss to the Jets' defense if he cannot play in Week 17. If sidelined, Qwan'tez Stiggers is expected to start opposite D.J. Reed as part of the Jets' top outside cornerback duo.