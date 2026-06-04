Sauce Gardner Injury: Doing drills during OTAs
Gardner (calf) is participating during the Colts' OTAs.
Gardner sat out four of Indianapolis' last five games in 2025 as he dealt with a calf strain, but it doesn't look like it's bothering him during offseason workouts. The Colts will be hoping they can get a healthy, productive season out of the two-time All-Pro in 2026.
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