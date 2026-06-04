Sauce Gardner headshot

Sauce Gardner Injury: Doing drills during OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Gardner (calf) is participating during the Colts' OTAs.

Gardner sat out four of Indianapolis' last five games in 2025 as he dealt with a calf strain, but it doesn't look like it's bothering him during offseason workouts. The Colts will be hoping they can get a healthy, productive season out of the two-time All-Pro in 2026.

Sauce Gardner
Indianapolis Colts
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