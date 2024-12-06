Sauce Gardner Injury: Doubtful against Dolphins

Gardner (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Gardner is expected to sit out Week 14 after injuring his hamstring in this past Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. While the two-time All-Pro cornerback has had a disappointing third NFL season by his lofty standards, Gardner's absence will still leave New York's secondary more vulnerable against speedy Dolphins wideouts Tyreek Hill (wrist) and Jaylen Waddle.