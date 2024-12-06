Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sauce Gardner headshot

Sauce Gardner Injury: Doubtful against Dolphins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 11:26am

Gardner (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Gardner is expected to sit out Week 14 after injuring his hamstring in this past Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. While the two-time All-Pro cornerback has had a disappointing third NFL season by his lofty standards, Gardner's absence will still leave New York's secondary more vulnerable against speedy Dolphins wideouts Tyreek Hill (wrist) and Jaylen Waddle.

Sauce Gardner
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now