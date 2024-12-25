Sauce Gardner Injury: Estimated as DNP on Wednesday

Gardner (hamstring) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Gardner suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter of the Jets' Week 16 loss to the Rams. Wednesday's report is an estimate as the Jets didn't practice, so the severity of his injury isn't clear. Gardner's practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's game against Buffalo. Gardner has logged 46 tackles (33 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and eight pass defenses (including one interception) over 14 regular-season games.