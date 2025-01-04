Sauce Gardner Injury: Placed on injured reserve
The Jets placed Gardner (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.
Gardner was already ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Dolphins due to a hamstring injury. His placement on IR opens up a spot on the Jets' 53-man roster for Bruce Hector. Gardner will end the 2024 regular season with 49 tackles (36 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and nine pass defenses (including one interception) across 15 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now