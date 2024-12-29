Sauce Gardner Injury: Ruled out for remainder of Week 17
Gardner won't play for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against Buffalo due to a hamstring injury.
Gardner came into the weekend nursing a hamstring issue but was given the go-ahead to start against the Bills. However, the star cornerback appears to have aggravated the issue and was ruled out shortly after the start of the third quarter. Gardner finishes the contest with three tackles (all solo) and a defensed pass.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now