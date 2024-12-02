Sauce Gardner Injury: Status is murky
Gardner's status for the week ahead is uncertain after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Gardner appears in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins, although a firmer stance on his availability likely won't come until later in the week. In the meantime, his practice status in the days ahead will be worth monitoring.
