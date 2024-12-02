Fantasy Football
Sauce Gardner

Sauce Gardner Injury: Status is murky

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Gardner's status for the week ahead is uncertain after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Gardner appears in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins, although a firmer stance on his availability likely won't come until later in the week. In the meantime, his practice status in the days ahead will be worth monitoring.

Sauce Gardner
New York Jets

