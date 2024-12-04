Fantasy Football
Sauce Gardner Injury: Still tending to injury

Published on December 4, 2024

Gardner (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Gardner seems unlikely to play Sunday, as Cimini notes that head coach Jeff Ulbrich was not optimistic about the 24-year-old's chances. Considering the nature of hamstring injuries, it's like the Jets will be cautious with their superstar corner; however, greater clarity on his status will likely come closer to their matchup with the Dolphins on Sunday.

