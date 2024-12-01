Sauce Gardner Injury: Suffers hamstring injury in loss
Gardner suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Seahawks, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
Gardner picked up a hamstring injury in the team's Week 13 loss, finishing his day with three solo tackles against Seattle. The cornerback's status at practice will be worth keeping an eye on ahead of New York's matchup with the Dolphins in Week 14.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now