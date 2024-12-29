Fantasy Football
Sauce Gardner headshot

Sauce Gardner News: Given green light for Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Gardner (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Despite not practicing all week, Gardner will return Sunday from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury. The 2022 first-round pick will reclaim his starting spot at outside corner opposite D.J. Reed while Brandin Echols and Isaiah Oliver provide depth at the position. Gardner has logged 46 tackles (33 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and eight pass defenses (including one interception) across 14 regular-season games.

Sauce Gardner
New York Jets
