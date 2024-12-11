Sauce Gardner News: Past hamstring issue

Gardner (hamstring) was listed as a full participant at Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Gardner was sidelined for the first time this season in the Jets' Week 14 loss to the Dolphins due to a hamstring injury. However, Wednesday's full estimation suggests the All-Pro corner has already moved past the issue. With Gardner back at full health, he's expected to serve as one of the Jets' defensive leaders in a Week 15 matchup against the Jaguars.