Sauce Gardner News: Present at minicamp

Gardner is present for the Jets' mandatory minicamp, although he continues to seek a new deal, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Gardner is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he's coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he recorded 49 total tackles (36 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding nine passes defensed, one of which was an interception, over 15 regular-season games with the Jets. The cornerback is considered to be amongst the best in the league, and with Jaycee Horn and Derek Stingley amongst those resetting the market at their position this offseason, Gardner is looking to get a long-term deal as well.