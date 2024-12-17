Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sauce Gardner headshot

Sauce Gardner News: Snags game-sealing pick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Gardner logged five tackles (two solo), two pass deflections and an interceptions during the Jets' win Sunday versus the Jaguars.

Gardner picked off Mac Jones with under a minute left to clinch the victory for the Jets, and this was his first interception since 2022. The 24-year-old also racked up five tackles which match his season-high total set back during the team's Week 5 loss versus the Broncos.

Sauce Gardner
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now