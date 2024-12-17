Sauce Gardner News: Snags game-sealing pick
Gardner logged five tackles (two solo), two pass deflections and an interceptions during the Jets' win Sunday versus the Jaguars.
Gardner picked off Mac Jones with under a minute left to clinch the victory for the Jets, and this was his first interception since 2022. The 24-year-old also racked up five tackles which match his season-high total set back during the team's Week 5 loss versus the Broncos.
