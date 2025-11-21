Among the seven wide receivers listed on the Packers' Week 12 injury report, only Williams and Jayden Reed (foot\/shoulder, IR) logged exactly one limited practice. Reed was ruled out Friday, and Williams may be the best bet to be inactive among the rest of the group after following a DNP\/LP\/DNP practice regimen this week. As for the rest of the receiving corps, Christian Watson (knee), Romeo Doubs (wrist) and Bo Melton (shoulder) don't carry designations, while Matthew Golden (shoulder\/wrist) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) are the other two WRs listed as questionable.