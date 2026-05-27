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Savion Williams News: On field for OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Williams (foot) is participating in OTAs on Wednesday, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams concluded the 2025 campaign on IR due to a foot injury which forced him to miss five of Green Bay's final six regular-season contests, but he now appears back to full health. The 2025 third-round pick secured all 10 of his targets for 78 yards and a score and logged 11 carries for 37 across 12 regular-season appearances as a rookie, in addition to 717 yards as a kickoff returner. Williams is positioned to spend the offseason competing for opportunities on offense in a wide receiver room that saw both Romeo Doubs (Patriots) and Dontayvion Wicks (Eagles) move on. He also faces competition from Skyy Moore for touches in the return game.

Savion Williams
Green Bay Packers
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