Sawyer Robertson News: Slated to sign with Las Vegas

The Raiders are expected to sign Robertson as an undrafted free agent, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Robertson spent his final three collegiate seasons with Baylor and racked up 3,681 passing yards with a 60.3 percent completion percentage, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as a senior. He was unremarkable as a rusher, carrying 56 times for 17 yards, though he recorded three touchdowns in that capacity. The Raiders drafted Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall in this year's draft and also signed Kirk Cousins in free agency, so Robertson is likely headed for a spot on the practice squad.