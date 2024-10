Matlock logged 11 snaps on offense, nine snaps on defense and 13 snaps on special teams in the Chargers' 17-15 loss to the Cardinals on Monday.

The Chargers have been regularly using Matlock in all three phases of the game this season, with the 24-year-old seeing action as a fullback, defensive tackle and on special teams. He's recorded one reception for seven yards on two targets to go with two tackles and a pass breakup through six games.