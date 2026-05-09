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Scotty Miller News: Heading to Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Miller and the Bears agreed to terms on a contract Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Miller spent the last two seasons with the Steelers after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Buccaneers, with a one-season stint with Atlanta sandwiched in between. He didn't see much work in the Steelers' offense, and he finished the 2025 regular season with only nine catches (on 14 targets) for 62 yards across 13 games. Rome Odunze and Luther Burden are the clear top wideouts for the Bears, so Miller will be competing for offensive snaps against Kalif Raymond, Zavion Thomas and Jahdae Walker

Scotty Miller
Chicago Bears
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