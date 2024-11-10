Scotty Miller News: Healthy scratch for Week 10
Miller (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.
With Mike Williams making his Steelers debut Sunday and Ben Skowronek back from injured reserve, Miller will be a healthy scratch for the first time this year. Miller has failed to register a catch since Week 3 against the Chargers, during which he caught two passes for 31 yards.
