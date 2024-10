Miller failed to record a single target in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Raiders.

Miller played just 14 of the Steelers' 67 offensive snaps Sunday, operating as the No. 4 receiver behind George Pickens, Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin. The veteran wideout has now failed to record a target in five out of six games so far in 2024. Miller should be ignored for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 7 matchup against the Jets.