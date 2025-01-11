Scotty Miller News: Not playing against Baltimore
Miller (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Miller was elevated from the Steelers' practice squad to the active roster earlier Saturday, but the veteran wideout will observe the contest in street clothes. He would have a chance to play in the AFC divisional round should the Steelers take care of business Saturday.
