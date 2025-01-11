Fantasy Football
Scotty Miller News: Not playing against Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Miller (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Miller was elevated from the Steelers' practice squad to the active roster earlier Saturday, but the veteran wideout will observe the contest in street clothes. He would have a chance to play in the AFC divisional round should the Steelers take care of business Saturday.

Scotty Miller
Pittsburgh Steelers
