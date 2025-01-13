Fantasy Football
Scotty Miller headshot

Scotty Miller News: Reverts to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Miller reverted to the Steelers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Miller was not active for Saturday's wild-card game against the Ravens despite being elevated to the 53-man roster. The 2019 sixth-round pick appeared in 13 regular-season games for the Steelers and logged five catches (on nine targets) for 69 yards. Miller will explore his options during the offseason and will look to join in need of depth at wide receiver.

Scotty Miller
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
