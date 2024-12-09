Scotty Miller News: Tallies 38 receiving yards
Miller secured three of four targets for 38 yards during Sunday's 27-14 win over the Browns.
Miller didn't see the field in either of Pittsburgh's last two games, but he played 52 percent of the team's offensive snaps Sunday since George Pickens (hamstring) was inactive. Miller recorded his first catches since Week 3, but it seems unlikely that he'll maintain a role once Pickens is back to full health.
