Scotty Miller News: Won't play Week 12
Miller (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday night's game against Cleveland.
Miller played eight snaps (seven on offense, one on special teams) during the Steelers' 18-16 win over the Ravens this past Sunday, but he did not register a stat in that contest. He'll be a healthy inactive for Thursday's game, and his next chance to play will be Week 13 against the Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 1.
