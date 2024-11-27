Scotty Washington News: Signs to practice squad
The Ravens signed Washington to their practice squad Wednesday.
Washington worked out for Baltimore earlier in the week, and the team evidently was pleased with his showing. The tight end spent the summer with the Ravens but was cut with an injury settlement after he broke his hand during the preseason. With Charlie Kolar suffering a broken arm in Week 12, Washington gives the Ravens some added depth at the position.
Scotty Washington
Free Agent
