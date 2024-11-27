Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Scotty Washington headshot

Scotty Washington News: Signs to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

The Ravens signed Washington to their practice squad Wednesday.

Washington worked out for Baltimore earlier in the week, and the team evidently was pleased with his showing. The tight end spent the summer with the Ravens but was cut with an injury settlement after he broke his hand during the preseason. With Charlie Kolar suffering a broken arm in Week 12, Washington gives the Ravens some added depth at the position.

Scotty Washington
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now