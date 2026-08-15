Sean McKeon Injury: Reaches injury settlement with Indy
The Colts released McKeon (undisclosed) from IR with an injury settlement Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
McKeon signed with Indianapolis on a reserve/future contract in early January but suffered an injury that led to him being placed on season-ending injured reserve Aug. 6. However, the negotiation of an injury settlement means McKeon will be able to find a new organization and potentially play in 2026 once healthy. The 28-year-old saw action in one regular-season game with the Colts last year, finishing with no targets or touches on eight offensive snaps.
Sean McKeon
Free Agent
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