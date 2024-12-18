Sean Murphy-Bunting Injury: Dealing with hand injury

Murphy-Bunting (hand) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Murphy-Bunting appears to have sustained a hand injury in the Cardinals' Week 15 win over the Patriots, despite playing 45 defensive snaps and recording two total tackles and one interception. The 27-year-old cornerback's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play in Sunday's matchup against the Panthers. If he's unable to do so, expect Kei'Trel Clark to see increased work with the Cardinals' first-team defense.