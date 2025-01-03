Fantasy Football
Sean Murphy-Bunting headshot

Sean Murphy-Bunting Injury: Questionable for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Murphy-Bunting (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Murphy-Bunting got in a trio of limited practices this week after being injured in last Saturday's loss to the Rams, where he played just 49 percent of Arizona's defensive snaps. Max Melton and Kei'Trel Clark would be next up for snaps at cornerback in Murphy-Bunting is unable to play against San Francisco.

Sean Murphy-Bunting
Arizona Cardinals
