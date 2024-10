Murphy-Bunting (neck) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Chargers.

Murphy-Bunting suffered a neck injury during the Cardinals' Week 6 loss to the Packers. He's been a limited participant in all three practices this week, which gives him a chance at suiting up Monday. If Murphy-Bunting is unable to play, Kei'Trel Clark and Max Melton would be candidates to step up as the second starting corner opposite Starling Thomas.