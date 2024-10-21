Sean Murphy-Bunting Injury: Questionable to return

Murphy-Bunting is questionable to return to Monday's contest against the Chargers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Murphy-Bunting has been dealing with a neck injury throughout the week, ultimately giving it a go Monday night. He appears to have tweaked the injury in the first half versus Los Angeles, leaving his availability for the rest of the game up in the air. In Murphy-Bunting's absence, Max Melton will see a larger workload in the secondary.