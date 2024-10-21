Fantasy Football
Sean Murphy-Bunting headshot

Sean Murphy-Bunting Injury: Questionable to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 21, 2024

Murphy-Bunting is questionable to return to Monday's contest against the Chargers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Murphy-Bunting has been dealing with a neck injury throughout the week, ultimately giving it a go Monday night. He appears to have tweaked the injury in the first half versus Los Angeles, leaving his availability for the rest of the game up in the air. In Murphy-Bunting's absence, Max Melton will see a larger workload in the secondary.

Sean Murphy-Bunting
Arizona Cardinals
