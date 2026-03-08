Sean Murphy-Bunting Injury: Sticking with Arizona

Murphy-Bunting (knee) agreed to a restructured contract with the Cardinals on Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Murphy-Bunting missed the entire 2025 season with an undisclosed knee issue after being placed on the reserve/non-football injury list last May. The 28-year-old tallied 52 tackles and five passes defended, including three interceptions, over 15 regular-season games during his first season with the Cardinals in 2024. Murphy-Bunting is entering the final year of his contract in 2026.