Sean Murphy-Bunting Injury: Sticking with Arizona
Murphy-Bunting (knee) agreed to a restructured contract with the Cardinals on Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Murphy-Bunting missed the entire 2025 season with an undisclosed knee issue after being placed on the reserve/non-football injury list last May. The 28-year-old tallied 52 tackles and five passes defended, including three interceptions, over 15 regular-season games during his first season with the Cardinals in 2024. Murphy-Bunting is entering the final year of his contract in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Murphy-Bunting See More
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips64 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips70 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips71 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips77 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips77 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Murphy-Bunting See More