Murphy-Bunting (neck) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Packers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Murphy-Bunting had three combined tackles and a pass defended before his exit. His departure will leave the Cardinals down one of their starting corners for the remainder of Week 6. Max Melton will likely continue seeing an uptick in snaps while the 27-year-old is sidelined.