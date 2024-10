Murphy-Bunting (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Murphy-Bunting sustained a neck injury in the Cardinals' Week 7 win over the Chargers and wasn't able to practice Thursday, so it's no surprise he's been ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest. Expect Kei'Trel Clark to see additional reps as one of Arizona's top outside cornerbacks in Murphy-Bunting's stead.