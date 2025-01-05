Fantasy Football
Sean Murphy-Bunting News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Murphy-Bunting (toe) is active for Sunday's matchup with the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The cornerback suffered the injury during the Cardinals' Week 17 loss to the Rams and was limited in practice all week. Yet even with Arizona eliminated from playoff contention, Murphy-Bunting is returning for the season finale. He has 51 tackles (29 solo), four pass breakups, including two interceptions, and two forced fumbles in 2024.

Sean Murphy-Bunting
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
