Sean Murphy-Bunting headshot

Sean Murphy-Bunting News: Past neck issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Murphy-Bunting (neck) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murphy-Bunting missed the Cardinals' Week 8 win over the Dolphins after sustaining a neck injury the week prior, but Wednesday's full practice suggests he's moved past the issue. Now that the first-year Cardinal has returned from injury, he's expected to start opposite Starling Thomas as part of Arizona's top outside cornerback duo.

Sean Murphy-Bunting
Arizona Cardinals
