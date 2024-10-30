Sean Murphy-Bunting News: Past neck issue

Murphy-Bunting (neck) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murphy-Bunting missed the Cardinals' Week 8 win over the Dolphins after sustaining a neck injury the week prior, but Wednesday's full practice suggests he's moved past the issue. Now that the first-year Cardinal has returned from injury, he's expected to start opposite Starling Thomas as part of Arizona's top outside cornerback duo.