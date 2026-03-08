Sean Rhyan Injury: Gets new deal with Green Bay
Rhyan (knee) agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract extension, worth up to $39 million, with the Packers on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Rhyan finished the 2026 campaign as the Packers' starting center after Elgton Jenkins suffered a season-ending lower-leg injury in early November. The 2022 third-round pick started 28 of 34 regular-season games along Green Bay's offensive line over the last two years, and he'll likely remain as the starting center in 2026.
