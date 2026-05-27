Sean Rhyan News: Past knee injury
Rhyan (knee) participated in Green Bay's OTAs on Wednesday, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
Rhyan dealt with a knee injury during the second half of the Packers' 2025 season, though it now appears he's returned to full health. The 25-year-old from UCLA inked a three-year, $33 million extension with the Packers in early March and is expected to remain the team's starting center next season.
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