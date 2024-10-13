Sean Tucker News: Breaks out in No. 2 role

Tucker rushed 14 times for 136 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for 56 yards and another score in the Buccaneers' 51-27 win over the Saints on Sunday. He also returned two kickoffs for 55 yards.

Tucker came into the afternoon with just three total touches on the season, but the second-year back exploded for a team-high rushing yardage total while technically serving as the No. 2 back behind Bucky Irving. A two-time 1,000-yard rusher in college, Tucker first found the end zone on an impressive 36-yard catch and run in the second quarter, and he added the first rushing score of his career via a five-yard rush coming out of the two-minute warning. Tucker's explosive showing would theoretically earn him more playing time on many teams, but with Irving and Rachaad White (foot), whose absence Sunday opened the door for Tucker's expanded role, firmly entrenched atop the depth chart, that could prove difficult. However, were White to remain sidelined for a Week 7 home showdown against the Ravens on Monday night, Oct. 21, Tucker would be line for another robust role in that contest.