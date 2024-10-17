Sean Tucker News: Forces way into committee

Coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that Tucker, Bucky Irving and Rachaad White (foot) will all get playing time in a "hot hand" backfield, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Tucker had been the low man on the totem pole, with only nine snaps on offense and three touches all season before his 192-yard, two TD explosion in Sunday's 51-27 win over the Saints. In the first half, Bucky Irving took 74 percent of snaps and seven of the 10 RB opportunities, but it was Tucker who had superior production with his three touches being a a 36-yard receiving TD, a 15-yard reception and an 11-yard carry. Tucker then got 13 carries and another target in the second half, including six carries for 64 yards and a TE on the final drive in garbage time. His role grew throughout the game even if the final drive is ignored, and he seemingly did enough to keep a role moving forward. Tucker's Week 7 value, along with Irving's, partially depends on whether White is ready for Monday's game against Baltimore.