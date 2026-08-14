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Sean Tucker News: Garners 23 total yards in preseason win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 9:31pm

Tucker rushed four times for 12 yards and brought in both targets for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 24-16 preseason win over the Jets on Friday.

Neither Bucky Irving nor Kenny Gainwell were active Friday, leaving Tucker as the starting running back. The fourth-year pro gained four yards on his first carry during Tampa Bay's three-and-out opening possession, and he ended up playing on the Buccaneers' first three drives. Tucker recorded a career-high 320 rushing yards and seven touchdowns over 17 regular-season games in 2025, and he projects to remain in a No. 3 running back role and potentially serve as a primary kickoff returner once again in 2026.

Sean Tucker
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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