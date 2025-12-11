Tucker logged three more touches than Rachaad White behind Bucky Irving, who lapped the Buccaneers' running backs with 16 carries. The third-year back was extremely inefficient in a limited sample, but Tucker did manage to score for the second straight game on a one-yard run to cap off an 11-play drive late in the first quarter. The usage of Tucker and White behind Irving remains hard to predict on a game-to-game basis, capping the upside of both reserve backs heading into a Week 16 road matchup against the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 21.