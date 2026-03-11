Sean Tucker headshot

Sean Tucker News: Gets RFA tender

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 1:22pm

The Buccaneers are giving Tucker a restricted-free-agent tender, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Reports last week suggested the Bucs wouldn't use the tender and would allow Tucker to become an unrestricted free agent. They ended up using the tender, despite signing RB Kenneth Gainwell to a two-year contract with $10 million guaranteed. Tucker could still leave Tampa Bay if another team gives him an offer sheet and the Bucs opt not to match, but the more likely scenario is some kind of agreement to stick around for another year as the No. 3 RB.

