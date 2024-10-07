Sean Tucker News: Limited to kickoff returns in loss

Tucker returned two kickoffs for 86 yards in the Buccaneers' 36-30 overtime loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.

Tucker didn't log any snaps on offense for the first time since Week 2, although he showed well with his pair of opportunities to touch the ball on special teams. The second-year back looks destined to continue as a distant No. 3 option behind the high-usage duo of Rachaad White and Bucky Irving as long as those two versatile options are healthy.