Sean Tucker headshot

Sean Tucker News: Limited to kickoff returns in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 7, 2024 at 3:38pm

Tucker returned two kickoffs for 86 yards in the Buccaneers' 36-30 overtime loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.

Tucker didn't log any snaps on offense for the first time since Week 2, although he showed well with his pair of opportunities to touch the ball on special teams. The second-year back looks destined to continue as a distant No. 3 option behind the high-usage duo of Rachaad White and Bucky Irving as long as those two versatile options are healthy.

Sean Tucker
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
