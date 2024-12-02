Sean Tucker News: Limited to kickoff returns in win

Tucker returned two kickoffs for 44 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win over the Panthers on Sunday.

With Bucky Irving (hip) logging a career-high 25 carries and Rachaad White tacking on another 11, there was no room for Tucker in the ground game for only the second time since Week 5. In fact, Tucker didn't log any snaps on offense, with all 15 of his plays coming on special teams. With Irving proving amply capable of handling a true workhorse role with efficacy and White always in line for his share of carries, Tucker doesn't have any tangible fantasy prospects heading into a Week 14 home matchup against the Raiders.