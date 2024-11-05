Sean Tucker News: Logs four touches in loss

Tucker rushed three times for 11 yards and brought in his only target for six yards in the Buccaneers' 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

Tucker and backfield mate Rachaad White logged three carries apiece to Bucky Irving's seven. Tucker logged just seven snaps overall (13 percent) from scrimmage, and with both White and Irving available, the second-year back's role figures to continue being very modest as the Buccaneers face off with the 49ers at home in Week 10.